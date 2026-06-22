The stock has surged by 11% in three sessions

Tata Communications stocks hit 52-week high today: Should you buy?

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:11 pm Jun 22, 202603:11 pm

What's the story

Tata Communications Ltd's shares have hit a 52-week high, extending their gains for the third consecutive session today. The stock has surged by 11% in three sessions and is now in "overbought" territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 71. An RSI above 70 indicates that the stock is overbought. This marks the third consecutive month of gains for Tata Communications, which had risen by 17% in April and 24% in May.