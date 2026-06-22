Tata Communications stocks hit 52-week high today: Should you buy?
What's the story
Tata Communications Ltd's shares have hit a 52-week high, extending their gains for the third consecutive session today. The stock has surged by 11% in three sessions and is now in "overbought" territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 71. An RSI above 70 indicates that the stock is overbought. This marks the third consecutive month of gains for Tata Communications, which had risen by 17% in April and 24% in May.
Analyst ratings
Stock has gained nearly 7% in June so far
The stock has gained nearly 7% in June so far. However, before this rally, it had only gained 1.7% in February 2026 and had lost 14% and 16% in January and March respectively. Nine analysts cover the Tata Communications stock: six have a "hold" rating, two have a "buy" rating, and one has a "sell" rating.
Financial performance
Mixed set of Q4 earnings
In the March quarter, Tata Communications reported a mixed set of earnings. The company's net profit fell sharply by 74.7% to ₹263.25 crore from ₹1,040.5 crore last year. However, its revenue grew by 9.4% to ₹6,554.2 crore during the same period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also increased by 14.4% to ₹1,283.9 crore, with margins expanding to 19.59% from last year's figure of 18.73%.
Dividend declaration
Board recommends final dividend of ₹17.5 per share
The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹17.5 per share for the financial year 2026. The shares of Tata Communications rose by 6.1% today to reach an intraday and 52-week high of ₹2,110 apiece. The stock has gained 6.7% in the past month and is up by 15.7% this year so far.