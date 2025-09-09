Next Article
Tata Communications stock jumps 2.39% on eSIM, IoT connectivity boost
Tata Communications's stock got a 2.39% boost, hitting ₹1,583.90 on September 9, 2025. The jump comes right after the company teamed up with Cisco to level up eSIM and IoT connectivity.
Plus, Tata Communications recently raised ₹700 crore through commercial papers.
Looking at the company's financials
While Q1 FY26 saw revenue dip slightly to ₹5,959 crore and net profit fall to ₹183 crore (down from last quarter's ₹1,017 crore), the bigger picture looks bright: annual revenue jumped to ₹23,108 crore in FY25 from ₹20,968 crore last year.
Net profit also soared this year—₹1,583 crore compared to ₹949 crore previously—highlighting strong overall growth despite some bumps along the way.