Tata Communications stock jumps 2.39% on eSIM, IoT connectivity boost

Looking at the company's financials

While Q1 FY26 saw revenue dip slightly to ₹5,959 crore and net profit fall to ₹183 crore (down from last quarter's ₹1,017 crore), the bigger picture looks bright: annual revenue jumped to ₹23,108 crore in FY25 from ₹20,968 crore last year.

Net profit also soared this year—₹1,583 crore compared to ₹949 crore previously—highlighting strong overall growth despite some bumps along the way.