Tata Consultancy Services boosts AI push after beating expectations
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is leaning into artificial intelligence and beefing up its tech infrastructure to handle the shaky global economy.
Even though it beat expectations this quarter, its stock slipped nearly 3%.
Analyst Dhanshree Jadhav says this strong showing helps TCS stand out in an uncertain market.
TCS AI hits $2.3B run rate
TCS's AI business is picking up speed, now hitting a $2.3 billion annual run rate as more clients go all-in on real projects.
It's also scaling up its Hypervault infrastructure and teaming up with big names like OpenAI and AMD.
As Jadhav puts it, "AI continues to be a key growth catalyst, with an annualized run rate of $2.3Bn, and is expected to be incrementally accretive as client engagements move from pilots to scaled deployments,"