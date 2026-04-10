Tata Consultancy Services boosts AI push after beating expectations

TCS AI hits $2.3B run rate

TCS's AI business is picking up speed, now hitting a $2.3 billion annual run rate as more clients go all-in on real projects.

It's also scaling up its Hypervault infrastructure and teaming up with big names like OpenAI and AMD.

As Jadhav puts it, "AI continues to be a key growth catalyst, with an annualized run rate of $2.3Bn, and is expected to be incrementally accretive as client engagements move from pilots to scaled deployments,"