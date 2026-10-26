Tata Consumer Products posts 16% profit rise to ₹469.30 cr
Business
Tata Consumer Products just posted a solid 16% jump in profit for July-September, hitting ₹469.30 crore.
The boost came from strong sales in packaged foods, premium salt, and ready-to-drink beverages, even though tea demand was weak and input costs were up.
Overall revenue climbed 14%, thanks mainly to more people picking up their India-branded products.
Tata Consumer India revenue rises 17.4%
In India alone, Tata Consumer's revenue shot up 17.4%, but higher costs meant profits grew a bit more slowly.
Internationally, revenue was up by 7% (though slightly down when you factor in currency changes), while operating profit rose 23.2%.
Meanwhile, Tata Starbucks kept expanding (now with 505 stores across 81 cities) and saw its own sales jump by 15%.