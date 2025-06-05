In a first, Tata to manufacture Rafale fuselages in India
What's the story
Tata Advanced Systems and Dassault Aviation have signed agreements to manufacture Rafale fuselages in India.
This will be the first time the main body of the fighter aircraft will be produced outside France.
The new facility, which will be set up by Tata in Hyderabad, is expected to produce key fuselage sections and deliver up to two complete units every month by FY2028.
Strategic move
Tata to set up cutting-edge production unit in Hyderabad
The new facility is a major investment in India's aerospace infrastructure and will be a key center for high-precision manufacturing.
Under the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production unit in Hyderabad.
It will manufacture key structural sections of the Rafale such as lateral shells of rear fuselage, complete rear section, central fuselage and front section.
Production timeline
Roll out expected by FY2028
The first fuselage sections from the new facility are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028.
Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, said this is a decisive step in strengthening their supply chain in India.
He added that local partners like Tata Advanced Systems will help ensure quality and competitiveness requirements for Rafale production.
Industry impact
Partnership a major step in India's aerospace journey
Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems, said this partnership is a major step in India's aerospace journey.
He emphasized that the production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India shows growing trust in their capabilities and the strength of their collaboration with Dassault Aviation.
This also highlights India's progress in building a modern aerospace manufacturing ecosystem for global platforms.