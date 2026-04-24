Tata Electronics appoints Gerald Goff to lead construction and facilities
Business
Tata Electronics just picked Gerald Goff as its new head of construction and facilities, following Reda Masarwa's exit.
This move comes as Tata ramps up its ambitious plans to build a massive ₹91,000 crore semiconductor fab in Gujarat and a ₹27,000 crore assembly and test plant in Assam.
Gerald Goff U.S.-based tech facilities expert
Goff is a U.S.-based expert known for designing advanced tech facilities. He's worked with Global Foundries and Zones before.
With India pushing into semiconductors for AI and automotive, his know-how could really help Tata pull off these huge projects.
These leadership changes also follow K.C. Ang stepping down from Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing, showing just how serious the company is about making India a key player in chips.