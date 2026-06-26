Tata Electronics investigates dark web leak of 200,000 files
Tata Electronics, a big supplier for Apple, Tesla, and more, is investigating a major data leak after more than 200,000 files reportedly ended up on the dark web.
The info includes secret designs from Apple, Tesla, TSMC, and Qualcomm.
A ransomware group called World Leaks is reported to have posted the data on the dark web.
Tata locks tools begins forensic audit
To deal with the situation, Tata has locked down access to sensitive tools and limited remote work for employees. It has started a forensic audit with outside experts and notified both authorities and affected companies.
Apple's security team is already working side by side with Tata to boost defenses now and in the future.
While Tata says its operations aren't affected so far, this incident has definitely put supply chain security in the spotlight, especially since some leaked files include critical test details from TSMC and Qualcomm.