Tata Electronics investigates dark web leak of 200,000 files

Tata locks tools begins forensic audit

To deal with the situation, Tata has locked down access to sensitive tools and limited remote work for employees. It has started a forensic audit with outside experts and notified both authorities and affected companies.

Apple's security team is already working side by side with Tata to boost defenses now and in the future.

While Tata says its operations aren't affected so far, this incident has definitely put supply chain security in the spotlight, especially since some leaked files include critical test details from TSMC and Qualcomm.