Tata Electronics is building 'elephant-proof' wall at Assam chip plant
Tata Electronics is setting up a major chip assembly plant in Assam's Morigaon district as part of India's big push for homegrown semiconductors.
But there's a twist—local elephants and snakes have made construction tricky, so Tata is building an "elephant-proof" wall to keep ground vibrations from elephants from messing with the delicate chip-making process.
Alongside the special wall, there's a dedicated team on-site to safely rescue and relocate snakes found around the plant.
The ₹27,000 crore facility has even caught the eye of global tech giants like Tesla.
With strong backing from Assam's government and hands-on support from leaders like the Chief Minister, Tata is working to balance high-tech ambitions with respect for local wildlife—showing that innovation sometimes means thinking outside the box (or, in this case, building around elephants).