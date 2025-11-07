Tata Electronics: Latest billion-dollar bet by Tata Sons
Tata Sons just invested over $1.3 billion (approximately ₹10,800 crore) in Tata Electronics, making it the third Tata company—after Air India and Tata Digital—to get billion-dollar backing.
Altogether, these three have now attracted more than $11 billion in investments as of mid-FY26.
India's top iPhone assembler
Tata Electronics is India's top iPhone assembler, pulling in ₹66,601 crore revenue in FY25 and employing 65,647 people.
The company is building India's first advanced semiconductor fab in Gujarat with help from Taiwan's Powerchip ($11 billion invested), aiming to make 50,000 wafers a month for AI, automotive, computing, data storage, and wireless communication.
Other notable developments
They're also setting up a massive chip assembly plant in Assam (₹27,000 crore), expected to start by mid-2025.
Since 2020, they've spent about ₹3,000 crore buying up Wistron and Pegatron's India plants for iPhone assembly.
Their latest revenue even topped Titan's and nearly matched Tata Power—plus they slashed their losses by over 90% from last year.