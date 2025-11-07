Tata Electronics: Latest billion-dollar bet by Tata Sons

Tata Electronics is India's top iPhone assembler, pulling in ₹66,601 crore revenue in FY25 and employing 65,647 people. The company is building India's first advanced semiconductor fab in Gujarat with help from Taiwan's Powerchip ($11 billion invested), aiming to make 50,000 wafers a month for AI, automotive, computing, data storage, and wireless communication.

Other notable developments

They're also setting up a massive chip assembly plant in Assam (₹27,000 crore), expected to start by mid-2025.

Since 2020, they've spent about ₹3,000 crore buying up Wistron and Pegatron's India plants for iPhone assembly.

Their latest revenue even topped Titan's and nearly matched Tata Power—plus they slashed their losses by over 90% from last year.