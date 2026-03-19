Tata Elxsi, Terumo open new offshore development center in Pune

Center will help bring more affordable and personalized heart technology

At this facility, teams will blend design, engineering, and AI tools (including generative AI) to speed up device development and make heart technology more affordable and personalized.

As Terumo's Fumihisa Hirose said, the center will help Terumo innovate faster and deliver high-quality medical technologies across global markets.

Tata Elxsi's Sreevatsa Sahasranaman called it a long-term partnership that brings together top talent to push cardiovascular technology forward globally.