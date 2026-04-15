Tata Group invests ₹1,500cr in Tata Electronics for iPhone manufacturing
Tata Group just dropped ₹1,500 crore into Tata Electronics to ramp up iPhone production here in India.
Tata Electronics Products and Solutions has also had its authorized share capital increased by ₹3,500 crore to ₹6,250 crore, and in 2025 acquired a 60% stake in Pegatron Technology India—all part of their plan to make India a bigger player in global tech manufacturing.
Tata Group commits $14bn to semiconductors
Tata Electronics is quickly becoming a major iPhone maker alongside Foxconn.
In FY25 (financial year 2024-25), they pulled in ₹66,206 crore in consolidated operating income and managed to cut their losses way down, from ₹825 crore to just ₹69 crore.
On top of that, Tata is putting $14 billion into semiconductor manufacturing, aiming for more Made-in-India devices, especially since many iPhones sold in the US are now made in India.