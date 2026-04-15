Tata Group invests ₹1,500cr in Tata Electronics for iPhone manufacturing

Tata Group commits $14bn to semiconductors

Tata Electronics is quickly becoming a major iPhone maker alongside Foxconn.

In FY25 (financial year 2024-25), they pulled in ₹66,206 crore in consolidated operating income and managed to cut their losses way down, from ₹825 crore to just ₹69 crore.

On top of that, Tata is putting $14 billion into semiconductor manufacturing, aiming for more Made-in-India devices, especially since many iPhones sold in the US are now made in India.