Tata Group's BigBasket promotes Seshu Kumar Tirumala to COO Business Jun 04, 2026

BigBasket, the online grocery platform owned by Tata Group, has just promoted Seshu Kumar Tirumala to Chief Operating Officer.

He'll be leading operations and helping BigBasket ramp up its quick commerce game and future growth.

Tirumala's been part of the team since 2014, so he knows the ropes: he previously handled buying and merchandising.