Tata Group's BigBasket promotes Seshu Kumar Tirumala to COO
Business
BigBasket, the online grocery platform owned by Tata Group, has just promoted Seshu Kumar Tirumala to Chief Operating Officer.
He'll be leading operations and helping BigBasket ramp up its quick commerce game and future growth.
Tirumala's been part of the team since 2014, so he knows the ropes: he previously handled buying and merchandising.
Tirumala to strengthen BigBasket farm-to-customer systems
As COO, Tirumala plans to make farm-to-customer systems stronger and keep things running smoothly as BigBasket expands.
CEO Hari Menon gave him a shoutout for building up private labels and farmer sourcing networks, which have played a big role in the company's success.