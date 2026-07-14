Tata holds India's top brand spot for 18th consecutive year
What's the story
Tata Group has retained its position as India's most valuable brand for the 18th consecutive year. The company's brand value grew by 6% to $33.6 billion, according to Brand Finance's 'India 100 2026' report. The report also revealed that the combined brand value of India's top 100 brands increased by 7% year-on-year to $252.8 billion, showcasing corporate India's resilience amid global economic uncertainties.
Brand expansion
Top 3 brands
Tata Group's brand value growth can be attributed to its foray into electronics, data infrastructure, and digital platforms. The company has also made significant strides in electric mobility, semiconductors, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.
Infosys retained the second spot with a brand value of $16.4 billion due to its AI, cloud services demand while LIC secured third place after its brand value rose 12% to $15.3 billion owing to a vast rural distribution network and agent base.
Brand rankings
HDFC Group secured 4th position
HDFC Group secured the fourth position despite a 2% decline in brand value at $13.9 billion.
Reliance Group (RIL) rounded out the top five with an 11% increase to $10.8 billion, driven by growth across retail, telecom services, digital services and energy sectors.
SBI retained its sixth position with a 2% increase in brand value at $9.8 billion followed by HCLTech at $9 billion.
Brand surge
Adani Group biggest mover in top 10
The biggest mover among the top brands was Adani Group, which entered the top 10 for the first time at eighth place after its brand value surged by 31% to $8.5 billion.
This growth reflects the company's expansion across sectors such as infrastructure, energy, logistics, airports, and renewable energy.
Larsen & Toubro ranked ninth with a 12% increase in brand value to $8.3 billion while Airtel completed the top 10 after a rise of 6% at $8.1 billion.
Rapid growth
Suzlon fastest-growing brand
Outside the top 10, Suzlon Energy emerged as India's fastest-growing brand with a whopping 114% jump in its brand value to $418 million.
The growth was driven by an operational turnaround, a stronger order book and growing momentum in India's renewable energy sector.