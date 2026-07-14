Tata holds India's top brand spot for 18th consecutive year

Tata Group's brand value growth can be attributed to its foray into electronics, data infrastructure, and digital platforms. The company has also made significant strides in electric mobility, semiconductors, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Infosys retained the second spot with a brand value of $16.4 billion due to its AI, cloud services demand while LIC secured third place after its brand value rose 12% to $15.3 billion owing to a vast rural distribution network and agent base.