Tata Motors announces IVECO deal to become top-four CV maker
Business
Tata Motors is set to become one of the world's top four commercial vehicle makers by acquiring Italy's IVECO Group.
The move, announced at its first AGM since splitting off the CV business last year, is a big step in Tata's push to go global and level up its tech game.
Tata Motors deal expected Q2 FY27
The deal is expected to close by Q2 FY27 (July-September 2026), pending final approvals.
Meanwhile, Tata's CV business just posted record revenue of ₹83,855 crore in FY26, a nearly 10% jump from last year, with sales up 13%.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran called the performance "robust and resilient," highlighting a market share high and improved profits.
The board has also recommended a ₹4 per share dividend for shareholders.