Tata Motors commercial vehicles arm posts 83% profit to ₹2,560cr
Business
Tata Motors's commercial vehicles arm just had a standout quarter, with profits jumping 83% to ₹2,560 crore and revenue up 20% year-on-year.
That's a big leap from last year, showing the company is riding some serious momentum.
Tata Motors eSCV market share 47%
Tata Motors CV boosted its market share to 36.8%, helped by a strong 26% rise in vehicle sales.
Their electric small commercial vehicles (eSCVs) also hit a record 47% market share this quarter.
MD & CEO Girish Wagh credits "a winning portfolio, focused market interventions, and disciplined execution," while CFO GV Ramanan points to solid financials like an 11.7% EBITDA margin and ₹1,100 crore in free cash flow: proof they're keeping things efficient even when costs are rising.