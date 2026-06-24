How Tata Motors plans to make EV business profitable

Expansion plans

EV market and Tata Motors' growth expectations

The overall passenger vehicle EV industry ended FY26 at around 220,000 units. Tata Motors expects this segment to grow to 1-1.1 million units by FY31, with EV penetration reaching 15-20% of the market. The company also plans to widen its EV lineup from six models currently to 10 by FY31, including four new launches and over 10 product refreshes during this period.