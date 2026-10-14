Tata Motors passenger cars grew 35% since October 2025 split
Business
Tata Motors's passenger vehicle division just had a standout year, growing 35% since it split from its commercial vehicle business in October 2025.
With 7.44 lakh cars sold in India over the past year, way ahead of the industry's average growth, Tata now holds 14.1% market share, making it the country's second-biggest carmaker.
Nexon and Punch fuel Tata sales
Most of this surge came from popular models like Nexon and Punch, which together made up nearly two-thirds of Tata's sales.
The Sierra also crossed 60,000 units despite some production hiccups.
On top of that, Tata's electric and CNG cars really took off, making up almost half its sales and helping the company grab a huge slice, 42% of India's EV market.