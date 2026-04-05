Tata Motors Q4 FY26 sales jump 25% to 132,465 vehicles
Business
Tata Motors just posted a strong comeback, with sales jumping 25% in the last quarter of fiscal 2026, totaling 132,465 vehicles.
Most of this boost came from commercial vehicles, and domestic CV sales alone shot up by 26%.
It's a solid turnaround after a slow start to the year.
Tata Motors March sales up 17%
March 2026 really stood out, adding nearly 48,000 units—a 17% jump over last March.
Across the whole year, commercial vehicle sales grew by 14%, while electric vehicle numbers soared by 59%.
Passenger carriers and small trucks also did well, helped along by economic recovery and supportive policies.