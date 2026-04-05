Tata Motors Q4 FY26 sales jump 25% to 132,465 vehicles Business Apr 05, 2026

Tata Motors just posted a strong comeback, with sales jumping 25% in the last quarter of fiscal 2026, totaling 132,465 vehicles.

Most of this boost came from commercial vehicles, and domestic CV sales alone shot up by 26%.

It's a solid turnaround after a slow start to the year.