Tata Play in talks to sell broadband business for ₹1,500cr
What's the story
Tata Play, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Walt Disney, is in talks to sell its broadband business to Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), The Economic Times reported. The deal is still under negotiation with a major valuation gap yet to be bridged. Tata Play is asking ₹1,500 crore for the business, which has around 650,000 subscribers. However, ACT is only willing to pay around ₹800 crore.
Business overview
Tata Play's financial performance
In FY26, Tata Play Broadband reduced its net loss to ₹78 crore from ₹101 crore in FY25. The company's revenue also increased from ₹383 crore to ₹453 crore during the same period.
Despite these improvements, Tata Play's core DTH business has been struggling with subscriber losses.
India's pay-DTH subscriber base fell from 56 million in April-June 2025 to 48.56 million in April-June 2026.
Management change
Management changes at Tata Play
Tata Play has also witnessed a change in its management with long-serving MD & CEO Harit Nagpal retiring and taking up a position on the board. The company is now looking for his successor.
This leadership transition comes at a time when Tata Play is considering selling its broadband business to ACT, which could be funded through ACT's internal accruals.
Strategic shift
ACT's recent activities and financials
ACT, which has around 2.5 million subscribers, reported a revenue of ₹2,204 crore and a net profit of ₹257 crore in FY25. The company is India's largest non-telecom internet service provider.
Recently, ACT sold seven cable TV businesses to GTPL Hathway for ₹36 crore. These businesses catered to some 600,000 subscribers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha.