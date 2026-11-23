In FY26, Tata Play Broadband reduced its net loss to ₹78 crore from ₹101 crore in FY25. The company's revenue also increased from ₹383 crore to ₹453 crore during the same period.

Despite these improvements, Tata Play's core DTH business has been struggling with subscriber losses.

India's pay-DTH subscriber base fell from 56 million in April-June 2025 to 48.56 million in April-June 2026.