Tata shares plunge after N Chandrasekaran announces departure in 2027

Tata Group shares took a big hit on Wednesday (August 12, 2026) after N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, announced he will not stay on when his term ends on February 20, 2027.

The news rattled investors: TCS dropped 5.70%, and other major companies like Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Elxsi also slid.