Tata shares plunge after N Chandrasekaran announces departure in 2027
Business
Tata Group shares took a big hit on Wednesday (August 12, 2026) after N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, announced he will not stay on when his term ends on February 20, 2027.
The news rattled investors: TCS dropped 5.70%, and other major companies like Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Elxsi also slid.
Tata firms fall amid leadership uncertainty
This was not just about one company: Tata Communications, Tata Steel, and Titan all fell too. The broader market felt it as well, with Sensex down over 600 points and Nifty losing nearly 200 points.
Chandrasekaran's decision comes after months of boardroom uncertainty over his reappointment.
With no successor named yet, there are real worries about who will steer the group through its next phase.