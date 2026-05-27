Tata-Sons-backed MedTherapy unveils 1-day CAR T-cell therapy nearly 70% cheaper

MedTherapy teams up with Cipla

CEO Bikash Verma says their tech is among the fastest in the world. MedTherapy is teaming up with Cipla to bring this blood cancer therapy to India, pending approval.

They're also expanding their Noida facility from serving 5,000 patients a year to 50,000 to 100,000 and are working on next-generation treatments for tough cancers like lung and breast tumors, which are already showing early promise.