Tata Sons board meeting deepens debate over mandatory IPO

Tata Trusts unanimously oppose listing

The Reserve Bank of India recently labeled Tata Sons as an "upper-layer" NBFC, which means they're required to go public.

To meet this rule, Tata Sons has paid off over ₹20,000 crore in debt and even asked the RBI for an exemption.

Meanwhile, Tata Trusts strongly opposes the listing. They passed a unanimous resolution against it in July last year and on May 26 asked for updates on efforts to convince the RBI otherwise.