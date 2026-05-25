Tata Sons board meets tomorrow on N. Chandrasekaran's tenure

Tata Trusts will shape leadership

Tata Trusts, owning most of Tata Sons, will have a big say in who leads next.

There's also talk about whether Tata Sons might eventually have to go public, thanks to Tata Sons' upper-layer NBFC status and the pending Reserve Bank of India (RBI) framework.

The group is waiting on fresh RBI guidelines that could shape its future, and maybe even push it toward a stock market debut.