Tata Sons board meets tomorrow on N. Chandrasekaran's tenure
Tata Sons, the giant behind brands like Air India and Tata Digital, is holding a crucial board meeting tomorrow.
On the table: whether Chairman N. Chandrasekaran will stay on, how to handle regulatory hurdles, and what's next for a group facing financial pressure from big bets in aviation and tech.
The agenda isn't public, but all eyes are on how the company navigates this turning point.
Tata Trusts will shape leadership
Tata Trusts, owning most of Tata Sons, will have a big say in who leads next.
There's also talk about whether Tata Sons might eventually have to go public, thanks to Tata Sons' upper-layer NBFC status and the pending Reserve Bank of India (RBI) framework.
The group is waiting on fresh RBI guidelines that could shape its future, and maybe even push it toward a stock market debut.