Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran receives honorary knighthood from King Charles
N Chandrasekaran, the boss of Tata Sons, was conferred an honorary knighthood in March 2026, one of its highest honors, for boosting business ties between India and Britain.
The award was presented by UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron at her residence, with the award handed over on behalf of King Charles III.
Tata Group's presence in the UK.
Tata Group isn't just big in India: it's a major force in the UK too, with more than 70,000 employees and brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea under its belt.
Chandrasekaran said he's grateful for the support and wants to keep growing Tata's presence in tech, hospitality, steel, and more.
Investment in low-carbon steel
A recent joint £1.25 billion investment by Tata Steel and the UK Government in low-carbon steel at Port Talbot (and a new battery cell factory in Somerset) supports or secures around 5,000 jobs and a push toward greener industry in the UK.
The March 2026 knighthood underscores Tata's role in both economies.