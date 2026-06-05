Tata Sons IPO uncertain as RBI reviews upper-layer NBFC list

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Sons remains uncertain as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has announced plans to revise the list of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). "Upper layer NBFC list is out there, it continues until we update it. Will update upper-layer NBFC list shortly," Malhotra said after a monetary policy committee meeting on Friday.

Application status Pending de-registration application Tata Sons, a Mumbai-based company, had applied for de-registration as an upper-layer NBFC in 2024. The application is still pending with the RBI, and no decision has been made yet, according to central bank sources. This pending status could have implications on the company's IPO plans.

Opposition to listing Noel Tata opposes listing; trustees divided Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts (which holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons), recently wrote to the central bank opposing the listing. He argued that it would jeopardize the philanthropic activities of Tata Trusts. However, some trustees have supported the idea of listing, saying expansion into new sectors like semiconductors will require capital that can't be generated internally.

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