Tata Sons pauses N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman
Tata Sons has hit pause on bringing back N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third term.
Even though several board members wanted to move ahead and age limits had already been relaxed, the decision was pushed to June 2026 after Trusts chairman Noel Tata raised concerns during the February 24 meeting.
Noel Tata raises concerns, leading to the delay
This isn't just boardroom drama—it could shake up one of India's biggest business groups.
Noel Tata wants tighter controls on investments, no public listing of Tata Sons, and a resolution to an old stake dispute before giving his nod.
With investor uncertainty rising and potential constraints on fresh investment, what happens next could shape the future of this $180 billion giant—and set the tone for leadership at other big companies too.