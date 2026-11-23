Tata Sons plans IPO at ₹18 lakh crore valuation
What's the story
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, is working on a public listing plan that could value it at as much as ₹18 lakh crore. The decision comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked for a listing without delay due to existing regulatory requirements. Chairman N Chandrasekaran will present this proposal at an upcoming board meeting.
Meeting agenda
Board meeting to address ongoing power struggle within Tata Group
The upcoming board meeting is set to be a showdown between members supporting Chandrasekaran's IPO plan and those backing Noel Tata.
The latter is likely to oppose the proposal, which could escalate the power struggle within the group.
After this meeting, Tata Sons is expected to initiate the process for the necessary corporate approvals and regulatory preparations before filing a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within 90 days.
Listing strategy
Listing timeline and valuation insights
Tata Sons is considering a listing between March and June 2027. The company is determined to comply with RBI's directive and will not let alternative restructuring proposals delay the process.
While former Tata Sons director YS Malegam pegged the company's worth at around ₹15 lakh crore for this fiscal year, market conditions and investor appetite could push the valuation to about ₹18 lakh crore.
Valuation factors
Investment bankers and valuation experts' estimates
Investment bankers and valuation experts have previously estimated that Tata Sons could command ₹9-12.5 lakh crore in an IPO, after applying holding company discounts.
An analysis by a domestic bank's equity capital markets head valued Tata Sons' listed investments at around ₹12 lakh crore and unlisted assets at about ₹4 lakh crore.
The valuation of unlisted businesses such as Tata Electronics, Air India, and Tata Digital will depend on sum-of-the-parts assessments and investors' expectations of their future earnings potential.
Banking partners
Ongoing discussions with investment banks for IPO preparations
Tata Sons has held talks with Bank of America for the proposed listing. Other investment banks involved in the process include Citibank and JPMorgan.
The IPO preparations come after RBI rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its core investment company registration and directed compliance with regulatory requirements for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs-UL).