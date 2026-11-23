The upcoming board meeting is set to be a showdown between members supporting Chandrasekaran's IPO plan and those backing Noel Tata.

The latter is likely to oppose the proposal, which could escalate the power struggle within the group.

After this meeting, Tata Sons is expected to initiate the process for the necessary corporate approvals and regulatory preparations before filing a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within 90 days.