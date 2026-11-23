Tata Sons board meeting postponed amid Noel Tata's concerns
What's the story
The upcoming board meeting of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has been postponed, CNBC-TV18 reported. The decision comes after Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, requested more time to review key documents. The meeting was originally scheduled for November 26 and was expected to be a crucial one in deciding whether to list shares or consider an alternative restructuring plan for the company.
Document delay
Concerns raised by Noel Tata
Noel Tata has raised concerns over the late upload of the meeting agenda and relevant documents.
He pointed out that these were only uploaded on November 22, giving directors just four days to examine them before the scheduled meeting.
Normally, Tata Sons circulates board meeting documents at least seven days in advance, he noted.
Meeting significance
Alternative restructuring proposal
The postponed meeting is important as it involves key decisions about the future structure of Tata Sons.
Noel Tata has insisted that his alternative restructuring proposal should be given due consideration before the board takes a call on listing.
The proposal seeks to merge two group companies, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), into Tata Sons, thereby changing its business and financial structure to avoid upper-layer NBFC classification.
Regulatory pressure
Regulatory requirements for listing
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022, subjecting it to regulatory requirements including a mandatory listing within three years.
Despite attempts to exit the core investment company (CIC) framework, the RBI rejected the company's application in September 2026.
In a recent communication on November 16, the regulator reiterated its position and advised Tata Sons to comply with all applicable rules, including the listing requirement.
Governance issues
Controversy over chairman's reappointment
The dispute over the IPO decision isn't the only issue. The reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons Chairman for another five-year term has also sparked controversy.
At the September 17 board meeting, while directors backed Chandrasekaran's reappointment, Noel Tata opposed it.
He has since questioned the process followed for this move and sought access to audio-video recordings of both this meeting and an earlier one held by the nomination and remuneration committee.