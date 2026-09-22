Tata Sons reappointment of N Chandrasekaran meets Noel Tata objection

The fight centers on how to interpret certain company rules (Articles 104B, 118, and 121).

Article 121 says Trust-nominated directors must approve big decisions like this.

Tata Sons claims Article 118 only applies to new appointments and not reappointments, so they think their approach is fine.

But with a past Supreme Court ruling not clarifying things for situations like this, both sides are digging in on what counts as following the rules.