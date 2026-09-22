Tata Sons reappointment of N Chandrasekaran meets Noel Tata objection
Tata Sons's decision to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman has stirred up a boardroom dispute.
On September 17, 2026, Tata Trusts's Chairperson Noel Tata pushed back, saying the process didn't follow what was done in 2022.
The Trusts argue their nominee directors didn't give the required majority support, so just using the chairman's casting vote isn't enough.
Interpretation of Articles 104B 118 121
The fight centers on how to interpret certain company rules (Articles 104B, 118, and 121).
Article 121 says Trust-nominated directors must approve big decisions like this.
Tata Sons claims Article 118 only applies to new appointments and not reappointments, so they think their approach is fine.
But with a past Supreme Court ruling not clarifying things for situations like this, both sides are digging in on what counts as following the rules.