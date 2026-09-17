Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran as chairman for 5 years
What's the story
Tata Sons, the holding company for Tata Group, has reappointed N Chandrasekaran as its executive chairman for another five-year term. The decision was made during a board meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. The meeting also saw the initiation of steps toward the listing of Tata Sons, The Economic Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Future plans
Speculation and succession talks surrounding Chandrasekaran's reappointment
Chandrasekaran's reappointment comes despite his earlier statement that he would not seek a third term when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.
This had triggered succession talks and speculation about whether he might reconsider his decision.
The board's latest decision to reappoint him for another five years puts these discussions to rest, allowing Chandrasekaran to continue leading Tata Sons through regulatory challenges and its listing process.
Listing plans
Initiation of steps toward listing of Tata Sons
The board meeting also saw the initiation of steps toward the listing of Tata Sons.
The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons' request to surrender its registration as a core investment company.
The RBI's decision has kept the listing issue in focus, as Tata Sons is classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the central bank's regulatory framework.
Dissenting opinion
Noel Tata votes against resolution
Despite the board's decision, there was some dissent. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, voted against the resolution for Chandrasekaran's reappointment.
However, the majority of the board members supported the decision to extend his term as executive chairman.
The board also discussed listing plans but did not pass any resolution on that front during this meeting.