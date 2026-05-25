Tata Sons to meet Tuesday on losses, Chandrasekaran's reappointment unlikely

Tata group unlisted firms lost ₹10,905cr

In FY25 (fiscal year 2024-25), the group's unlisted companies posted a loss of ₹10,905 crore, and that number could rise to ₹29,000 crore.

Board member Noel Tata is worried about the cost of big bets like Tata Digital and Air India.

He's also not in favor of taking Tata Sons public, despite Reserve Bank of India rules pushing for it.

Experts say going public could help make things more transparent for such a major company.