Tata Sons to meet Tuesday on losses, Chandrasekaran's reappointment unlikely
Tata Sons is holding a board meeting this Tuesday to tackle the group's money-losing businesses.
Companies will share updates on their finances and how they plan to bounce back.
Interestingly, discussion on Chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment is unlikely at the board meeting, even though there are some internal disagreements.
Tata group unlisted firms lost ₹10,905cr
In FY25 (fiscal year 2024-25), the group's unlisted companies posted a loss of ₹10,905 crore, and that number could rise to ₹29,000 crore.
Board member Noel Tata is worried about the cost of big bets like Tata Digital and Air India.
He's also not in favor of taking Tata Sons public, despite Reserve Bank of India rules pushing for it.
Experts say going public could help make things more transparent for such a major company.