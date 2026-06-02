Tata Sons trims Tata Digital valuation by 5.5% to $10.3bn

Tata Digital reports nearly ₹17,000cr losses

Tata Digital has racked up losses of nearly ₹17,000 crore despite big investments and faced headaches integrating brands like BigBasket and 1mg.

Frequent leadership changes haven't helped either.

In May, executives pitched a new three-year plan to the board, where Noel Tata questioned the roadmap at a board meeting in February, and now even Tata Sons' chair N. Chandrasekaran faces scrutiny ahead of a key board meeting on June 12.