Tata Sons upgrades Air India, hires over 17,000 staff
Business
Air India is getting a major upgrade under Tata Sons. In the last four years, it has hired over 17,000 employees and streamlined operations by merging four airlines into two.
Chairman N. Chandrasekaran shared that it is investing in modern technology and has expanded the fleet, making travel smoother for everyone.
N. Chandrasekaran reassures Air India staff
Even after CEO Campbell Wilson announced he would step down, Chandrasekaran reassured staff that Tata Group is fully backing Air India's journey ahead.
He emphasized keeping safety first and encouraged the team to stay focused on great service, smart spending, and working together, even when things get tough.