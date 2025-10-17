Tata, SP Group in talks for share swap deal

SP Group has pledged its Tata stake against ₹60,000 crore

SP Group has pledged its Tata stake against about ₹60,000 crore in debt, much of it at high interest rates, so they're under real pressure.

A direct buyback could mean big taxes and more debt for Tata Sons—neither side wants that.

This share swap could finally resolve a long-standing shareholder standoff, but it still needs regulators, lenders, and both sides to agree on valuation.

The outcome could reshape control and stability for one of India's biggest business groups.