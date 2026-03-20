Tata Steel invests ₹3,200cr in 1st scrap-powered steel plant
Business
Tata Steel has set up its first scrap-powered steel plant in Ludhiana, investing ₹3,200 crore.
This new electric arc furnace can make 0.75 million tons of steel a year, using only recycled scrap, and will source 40% of its scrap from Tata Steel's recycling plant in Rohtak, Haryana.
The plant is designed to keep emissions super low
The plant is designed to keep emissions super low and is part of Tata Steel's efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
It's also expected to boost local jobs and support Punjab's industrial growth while showing how big companies can go greener without slowing down.