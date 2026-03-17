Tata Steel partners with Chinese university for low-carbon steelmaking Business Mar 17, 2026

Tata Steel just signed a deal with the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) to make steelmaking less polluting.

Their new partnership was signed on Monday, March 16 in Beijing; the company announced the collaboration in a statement on March 17.

It zeros in on using more recycled scrap, turning steel waste into something useful, boosting product quality, and capturing carbon emissions, basically making steel cleaner from start to finish.