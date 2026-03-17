Tata Steel partners with Chinese university for low-carbon steelmaking
Tata Steel just signed a deal with the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) to make steelmaking less polluting.
Their new partnership was signed on Monday, March 16 in Beijing; the company announced the collaboration in a statement on March 17.
It zeros in on using more recycled scrap, turning steel waste into something useful, boosting product quality, and capturing carbon emissions, basically making steel cleaner from start to finish.
How will this work?
USTB is bringing its science know-how and lab facilities to test out new ideas, while Tata Steel will use its industry muscle to put those ideas into real-world practice.
Why is this important?
Steel is everywhere, from your bike frame to skyscrapers, but it's also a big source of carbon emissions.
As Subodh Pandey from Tata Steel put it, Low-carbon steelmaking isn't just important, it's urgent.
Both sides see this as a crucial step toward cleaner tech and a greener future for the industry.