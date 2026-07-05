Tata Steel to invest ₹20,000cr in FY27, a 38% rise

Tata Steel targeting over 50mtpa capacity

The company wants to ramp up its steelmaking capacity from 36 to more than 50 million tons per year, with India playing a major role.

Projects include expanding Neelancha Ipsat Nigam Ltd, recently commissioning an electric arc furnace in Punjab, and teaming up for the Gadchiroli iron ore hub.

Alongside growth, Tata Steel is also investing in mining infrastructure and greener tech, CEO & MD T V Narendran and executive director & CFO Koushik Chatterjee say these steps are key for supporting sustainable steelmaking and stronger supply chains.