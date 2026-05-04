Tata Technologies reports Q4 FY26 profit ₹204.17cr and revenue ₹1,572.22cr

Tata Technologies FY26 profit ₹546.59cr down

Even though yearly net profit dipped to ₹546.59 crore from last year's ₹676.95 crore, overall revenue for FY26 climbed to ₹5,505.57 crore.

Expenses were higher too this quarter, but CEO Warren Harris remains optimistic, crediting "Strong execution against guidance" and "improving order book visibility" for the results.

He's looking forward to double-digit growth and better margins next year, and shareholders might see a final dividend of ₹8.35 plus a special dividend of ₹3.35 per share if approved at the upcoming annual general meeting.