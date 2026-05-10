Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata voted against TEDT reappointments
There is some boardroom drama at Tata Trusts: Noel Tata, who chairs the Trusts, last week voted against bringing back Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh to the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) board.
A couple of others, including former trustee Mehli Mistry, joined him in saying no, while Srinivasan and Singh supported each other.
This all happened as their terms were due for renewal on Sunday.
Split over Tata Sons listing
The main issue seems to be a split over whether Tata Sons should go public: Srinivasan and Singh are for it, but Noel is not keen since the Trusts own most of Tata Sons.
On top of that, Mehli Mistry raised concerns about possible governance issues involving both men, including claims about commissions and favors.
The debate is ongoing, with another meeting set for next week to talk about replacements.