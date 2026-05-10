Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata voted against TEDT reappointments

Split over Tata Sons listing

The main issue seems to be a split over whether Tata Sons should go public: Srinivasan and Singh are for it, but Noel is not keen since the Trusts own most of Tata Sons.

On top of that, Mehli Mistry raised concerns about possible governance issues involving both men, including claims about commissions and favors.

The debate is ongoing, with another meeting set for next week to talk about replacements.