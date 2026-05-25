Tata Trusts meet June 8 without SRTT to decide governance
Tata Trusts, without the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), will meet on June 8 to sort out some key governance issues, especially discussing the future of Venu Srinivasan as a nominee director for Tata Sons.
Earlier Tata Trusts meetings scheduled for May 16 were deferred after the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner's office intervened amid complaints concerning SRTT.
Bhaskar Bhat nominee director considered
They will also talk about bringing Bhaskar Bhat from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) onto the board as a nominee director.
Normally, both Dorabji and SRTT would weigh in together, but with SRTT sidelined due to a legal inquiry into its board setup, this process could get complicated.
Since Tata Trusts own most of Tata Sons, whatever they decide when they meet on June 8 could really shape how things run at the top.