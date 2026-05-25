Tata Trusts meet June 8 without SRTT to decide governance

Bhaskar Bhat nominee director considered

They will also talk about bringing Bhaskar Bhat from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) onto the board as a nominee director.

Normally, both Dorabji and SRTT would weigh in together, but with SRTT sidelined due to a legal inquiry into its board setup, this process could get complicated.

Since Tata Trusts own most of Tata Sons, whatever they decide when they meet on June 8 could really shape how things run at the top.