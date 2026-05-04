Tata Trusts meeting Friday to consider replacing Venu Srinivasan
Business
Tata Trusts is meeting this Friday to possibly swap out one of its key board representatives at Tata Sons.
Venu Srinivasan might be replaced by Bhaskar Bhat.
Right now, Srinivasan and Noel Tata (who also chairs Tata Trusts) represent the group on the board.
Bhat likely keeps Tata Sons unlisted
Bhaskar Bhat is known to be close to Noel Tata, and his joining could tip decisions in Tata's favor, especially since there has been a split over whether Tata Sons should go public or stay private.
With Bhat likely on board, it looks like staying unlisted will remain the plan, matching earlier resolutions from both companies.