CEO defended the institution against recent media scrutiny over governance issues

Governance noise is overshadowing ₹1,600cr philanthropic mission: Tata Trusts CEO

By Akash Pandey 03:12 pm Jun 14, 202603:12 pm

What's the story

Siddharth Sharma, the CEO of Tata Trusts, has defended the institution against recent media scrutiny over governance issues within the Tata group. He said that these internal matters are diverting attention from the organization's significant philanthropic work in areas like education and healthcare across India. In a LinkedIn post, Sharma shared a message he received offering help with the alleged chaos at Tata Trusts.