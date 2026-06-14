Governance noise is overshadowing ₹1,600cr philanthropic mission: Tata Trusts CEO
What's the story
Siddharth Sharma, the CEO of Tata Trusts, has defended the institution against recent media scrutiny over governance issues within the Tata group. He said that these internal matters are diverting attention from the organization's significant philanthropic work in areas like education and healthcare across India. In a LinkedIn post, Sharma shared a message he received offering help with the alleged chaos at Tata Trusts.
Philanthropic foundation
Trusts' history and commitment to social responsibility
Sharma emphasized that Tata Trusts was founded in 1892, long before India's independence. He said it has been the moral and philosophical backbone of the larger Tata Group. As a majority shareholder in Tata Sons, these Trusts invest their dividends into programs for marginalized sections of society. This commitment to social responsibility predates India's corporate social responsibility mandate by 122 years, Sharma noted.
Financial commitment
Philanthropic spending and focus areas
In FY 2025-26, Tata Trusts spent nearly ₹1,600 crore on philanthropy. This amount is set to increase to ₹2,000 crore in the current fiscal year. The funds have provided affordable cancer care in Assam, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. They have also funded rural livelihood programs across central India and improved nutrition for newborns/adolescents/mothers while strengthening primary/secondary healthcare systems nationwide.
Educational initiatives
Education initiatives
In the field of education, Sharma said that Tata Trusts has funded early childhood learning, foundational literacy/numeracy programs as well as scholarships for deserving students studying in India and abroad. The organization also runs skilling initiatives aimed at improving youth employability. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to uplift marginalized sections of society through education and skill development.
Future plans
Major projects in the pipeline
Looking ahead, Sharma revealed several major projects in the pipeline. These include a partnership with a leading educational institution to set up a world-class undergraduate university and funding for a new multi-speciality hospital in central India. The Trusts are also funding agricultural/genomics research, supporting IIT Mandi's Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Resilience in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, and enabling advanced brain research at IIT Madras.