Tata Trusts seeks chance to respond to Venu Srinivasan's allegations
Business
Tata Trusts is asking the Maharashtra charity commissioner for a chance to share its side after Venu Srinivasan accused some trustees of mismanagement.
Srinivasan's complaint questions why Noel Tata was made a perpetual trustee and says too much decision-making power sits with just a few people.
Tata Trusts weighs caveat petition
Srinivasan also pushed back against a recent move that limited his say in talks about possibly listing Tata Sons, arguing it hurts his independence.
Meanwhile, Tata Trusts is considering a legal view on whether to file a caveat petition so the charity commissioner does not pass any interim orders without hearing it.
For now, it is keeping things official and quiet, choosing not to comment publicly but handling everything through proper channels.