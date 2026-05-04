Tata Trusts to reconsider Tata Sons board nominees May 8
Business
Tata Trusts is gearing up for a big meeting on May 8, 2026, to rethink who represents it on the Tata Sons board.
On the table: adding Bhaskar Bhat (former Titan boss and longtime Tata insider) as a nominee director, and possibly removing Venu Srinivasan after he pushed for taking Tata Sons public, a move most trustees were not on board with.
Noel Tata likely to brief trustees
This shake-up comes as Tata Trusts faces internal disagreements over leadership, business losses at Air India and Tata Digital, and future plans.
Noel Tata is likely to brief the trustees on these issues.
If Bhat joins the board, it could give Tata Trusts more say in how things are run, thanks to his deep experience in the group.