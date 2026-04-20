Legal scrutiny for Tata Trusts over perpetual trustee appointments

Tata Trusts is under scrutiny over its ongoing trustee appointments. The Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Tata Education and Development Trust are particularly affected by a new law in Maharashtra that limits such positions. The move is aimed at improving governance standards and reducing potential legal conflicts.

Legal changes Understanding the new law's provisions The Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, introduced a new Section 30A(2), limiting the number of perpetual trustees to one-fourth of a trust's strength. This applies where the deed is silent or doesn't specifically provide for appointing a perpetual trustee. The rule came into effect on September 1 last year and mandates all existing trusts to maintain this cap at all times.

Trustee status Implications for SRTT and TEDT boards The new law could have legal implications on the validity of decisions taken by the boards of SRTT and TEDT. Currently, SRTT has five trustees, three of whom hold perpetual status. They are Jimmy Tata (trustee since 1989), Noel Tata, and Jehangir Jehangir (both joined in 2019). Similarly, TEDT has three life trustees: Jehangir Mistry, Mehli Mistry, and Noel Tata.

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Legal action PIL filed regarding 'perpetual trustees' Public interest litigant advocate Katyayani Agrawal has written to SRTT, urging immediate corrective action. She claimed in her letter that the trust currently has six trustees, three of whom are "perpetual/lifetime trustees," making up 50% of the board. Agrawal argued this is "in direct contravention" of the statutory provision that perpetual trustees "shall not exceed one-fourth of the total number of trustees."

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Meeting request Urgent board meeting needed, says Agrawal Agrawal urged the trust to convene an urgent board meeting within seven days and discuss reducing the number of lifetime trustees to no more than one, as per the law. The amendment has also introduced new norms for tenure-based trustees, including a five-year term limit where trust deeds do not specify duration or reappointment. Some see these changes as part of a broader effort to strengthen governance across charitable institutions.