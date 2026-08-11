Tata Trusts vice chairman Vijay Singh quits SRTT, stays SDTT
Vijay Singh, vice chairman of Tata Trusts and former defense secretary, has quit as trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) just days before his term was set to end on August 14, 2026.
His exit comes at a tense time for SRTT, with internal disagreements and regulatory hurdles piling up.
Still, Singh isn't leaving the scene entirely: he'll stay on as trustee for the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), which helps control most of Tata Sons.
Maharashtra freeze stalls SRTT 400cr grants
Since May, SRTT hasn't been able to hold trustee meetings because of restrictions from Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner.
This freeze could stall nearly ₹400 crore in charity grants and even keep SRTT out of an important Tata Sons meeting on August 18 about N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as director.
The drama traces back to a 2025 law change about public trust rules, a move SRTT says shouldn't apply to them retroactively.
Ratan Tata death fuels SRTT uncertainty
All these legal headaches follow major changes after Ratan Tata passed away in late 2024.
SRTT is now facing uncertainty around its future, shaking up how things work at SRTT and adding to the uncertainty around its future.