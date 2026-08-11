Tata Trusts vice chairman Vijay Singh quits SRTT, stays SDTT

Vijay Singh, vice chairman of Tata Trusts and former defense secretary, has quit as trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) just days before his term was set to end on August 14, 2026.

His exit comes at a tense time for SRTT, with internal disagreements and regulatory hurdles piling up.

Still, Singh isn't leaving the scene entirely: he'll stay on as trustee for the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), which helps control most of Tata Sons.