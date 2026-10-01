Tata Trusts vice chairmen oppose Noel Tata's restructuring plan

Tata Trusts is caught in a leadership spat, with Vice Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh pushing back against a major restructuring plan from Noel Tata.

They say Noel moved ahead without really consulting them, as outlined in their recent letter to the trustees.

The plan itself aims to reorganize Tata Sons and could help the company dodge a mandatory stock market listing, but it still needs approval from regulators and the board.