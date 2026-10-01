Tata Trusts vice chairmen oppose Noel Tata's restructuring plan
Tata Trusts is caught in a leadership spat, with Vice Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh pushing back against a major restructuring plan from Noel Tata.
They say Noel moved ahead without really consulting them, as outlined in their recent letter to the trustees.
The plan itself aims to reorganize Tata Sons and could help the company dodge a mandatory stock market listing, but it still needs approval from regulators and the board.
Inquiry into Tata Trusts disputes
This isn't the first time Tata Trusts has seen internal disagreements. Past disputes over compliance and leadership decisions have already raised eyebrows about how things are run.
Now, an official inquiry could dig deeper into these issues, possibly shaking up how much influence different leaders have and deepening the fight within Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.