Tata's Jagiroad chip plant to begin production this financial year
Big news for tech in India: Tata's new semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, Assam, is gearing up to start production this financial year.
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave the update after meeting Assam's chief minister.
This project is a major step toward making India less dependent on imported chips.
TSAT plant built with ₹27,000cr investment
The TSAT plant, built with a ₹27,000 crore investment, will crank out up to 48 million chips every day using advanced tech for cars, EVs, telecom, and gadgets.
It's also set to create around 15,000 direct jobs plus another 11,000 to 13,000 indirect ones, so local opportunities are about to get a big boost.
NIELIT training to build semiconductor workforce
To keep things running smoothly and support growth in the region, NIELIT is shaping training for young citizens in semiconductor manufacturing technologies.
The facility aims to supply both Indian and global markets while sparking economic development in Assam.