Tata's Jagiroad chip plant to begin production this financial year

TSAT plant built with ₹27,000cr investment

The TSAT plant, built with a ₹27,000 crore investment, will crank out up to 48 million chips every day using advanced tech for cars, EVs, telecom, and gadgets.

It's also set to create around 15,000 direct jobs plus another 11,000 to 13,000 indirect ones, so local opportunities are about to get a big boost.