Tata's semiconductor push continues after Ang's exit
Business
KC Ang, who took on the role in April 2025, stepped down in December 2025 to focus on family.
With over 30 years in the chip industry, including time at Global Foundries, he helped kick-start Tata's push to become a major global player in semiconductors.
Meanwhile, Tata's chip projects are still on track
Tata says its big plans are still moving full speed ahead.
The team is continuing work on two huge semiconductor projects: a ₹91,000 crore manufacturing plant in Gujarat and a ₹27,000 crore assembly facility in Assam.
Both are set to start production later this year, so India's chip ambitions are not slowing down anytime soon.