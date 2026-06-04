Tata's Tejas Networks stock jumps nearly 10% on AI-driven demand
Business
Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, saw its stock surge nearly 10% on Thursday, trading at ₹612.50.
The big reason? The company's leaders are feeling optimistic thanks to rising demand for telecom and data infrastructure fueled by AI adoption.
Tejas FY26 order book ₹1,514cr
Since May 26, Tejas Networks's shares have climbed almost 30%, with ongoing 4G and 5G trials in the Americas and South Asia.
The company is also expanding globally, partnering with Japan's NEC to make advanced 5G radios, and wrapped up fiscal 2026 with a strong ₹1,514 crore order book.